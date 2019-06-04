News 2 Know: Flash flood watch, man rescued by neighbors and more

It's Tuesday, and it's also National Cheese Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the most popular cheese in America in 2017 was mozzarella. That was the first year that Italian cheeses outpaced American cheeses like cheddar and Colby.

Today's Weather ⛅

Tuesday will feature more heat and humidity with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. The big show starts overnight as tropical moisture arrives in the region. Check out Justin's full forecast for more.

Flash Flood Watch



We've got some heavy rain headed our way, as a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico is throwing a slug of moisture our direction. A flash flood watch is in effect for Southeast Texas from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Right now, it doesn't look like widespread flooding will be a major concern, but wherever we get heavy downpours we could see some localized flooding.

You know the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the situation. Now is a good time to download the Frank's Forecast app so that you can track the rain and get alerts when they are issued.

'I Don't Want Those People'



A Subway manager was fired after she made an apparent racist remark in a text message about a job applicant. Read more

Neighbors To The Rescue

Cy-Fair Fire PIO Capt. Padovan A nightmare became a reality for two homeowners in Cy-Fair when their house went up in flames, trapping one of them inside.

When their home went up in flames, a nightmare became a reality for two homeowners in Cypress, one of whom had to be rescued from the blaze. Read more

Across The Pond, Day 2



Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to "stick around" to complete a U.S.-U.K. trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship. Read more

30 Years Later



As commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre take place worldwide Tuesday, any coverage or discussion of the event will be tightly censored in China. Read more

