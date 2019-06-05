News 2 Know: Flash Flood Watch goes into effect, Quanell X speaks out on Maleah case and more

Tuesday was also National Cheese Day.

Tonight's Weather ⛅

Heavy rain is a threat through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be common with 6 to 8 inches isolated. Keep a close eye to the sky. Models move the heavy rain out by Wednesday afternoon but scattered showers continue through Thursday. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Flash Flood Watch

KPRC

The KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico this week, which will play a role in Houston’s forecast over the next two days.

The system, known as Invest 91L, will be bringing tropical rain to Houston and in anticipation of the storms, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

You know the KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the situation. Now is a good time to download the Frank's Forecast app so that you can track the rain and get alerts when they are issued.

Quanell X speaks out

KPRC2 Quanell X talks about the developments in the Maleah Davis case on June 4, 2019.

When Quanell X met with Derion Vence at the Harris County Jail and learned the location of Maleah Davis' body, it was 24 hours after a change in the case.

Cardinal accused of dismissing abuse case

KPRC Cardinal Daniel DiNardo speaks during an interview with KPRC2's Bill Balleza in Houston on Jan. 31, 2019.

When Cardinal Daniel DiNardo first met Laura Pontikes in his wood-paneled conference room in December 2016, the leader of the U.S. Catholic Church's response to its sex abuse scandal said all the right things.

J.J. at it again

KPRC2 Ava Silk

A fourth grader from Kolter Elementary School got a pleasant surprise after writing a letter to her favorite Texans player, J.J. Watt.

Hog season open

USDA Feral swine have been called the "rototillers" of nature. Their long snouts and tusks allow them to rip and root their way across America in search of food. Unfortunately, the path they leave behind impacts ranchers, farmers, land managers,…

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that allows feral hogs to be hunted without a license.

