News 2 Know: Firefighter injured, a $95,000 city intern and a $3.5 million Astros bet

It's Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Not only is it the first day of a new month, it’s also National Hair Day. The day was first observed in 2017 and is meant to celebrate styling tools and hair care products.

Let’s get your day started with a look at the forecast.

Today’s weather

Look for another summer-like day with temperatures in the 90s once again. There’s a chance of some isolated thunderstorms tomorrow, but don’t expect a major cool down this week. Check Justin’s full forecast for all the details.

Why did the city of Houston hire a $95,000 intern?

Through our investigation, KPRC 2 learned that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has crossed paths often with Marvin Agumagu in the last three years and was aware of a move to create a publicly funded internship at the airport that would pay him an eye-popping figure for an intern.

Firefighter injured, couple displaced after massive house fire in SE Houston

KPRC A firefighter was injured and a husband and wife are out of a home after a massive fire in southeast Houston.

A firefighter was injured and a husband and wife are out of a home after a massive fire in southeast Houston.

Mattress Mack to place $3.5 million bet on Astros to win 2019 World Series

If you ever wondered how Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is able to offer free furniture if the Astros win the World Series, this may help you understand.

Motorists get eyeful as porn plays on electronic billboard

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.

On this day in 1890, Yosemite National Park was dedicated in California.

