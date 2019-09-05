News 2 Know: Father of girl found dead in closet wants justice, body found in dumpster and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Weather

It was hot Wednesday with a high of 99 degrees. Look for 100 degrees tomorrow! Tonight, we fall slowly into the 80s with an overnight low of 76. The hot temperatures continue into the weekend, with no rain relief. We'll have better chances for that next week so plan for a hot, dry weekend ahead. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

'I'm still her dad': Father of 5-year-old girl found dead in closet wants justice

Family Photos Sierra Patino is seen in these undated family photos assembled on Sept. 4, 2019.

The father of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found in a closet on Labor Day said he just wants justice for his daughter.

Body found in dumpster at northwest Houston apartment complex

KPRC Investigators look over the scene where a body was found in a dumpster in northwest Houston on Sept. 4, 2019.

A body was found in a dumpster Wednesday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Search to continue through night for employee who jumped in water to help kayaker

Rescuers will continue searching the waters near Galveston Bay through Wednesday night in search of a worker who jumped into the water from the Kemah Boardwalk.

'I don't know why you're freaking out': 911 dispatcher scolds drowning woman

NBC News Donna Reneau

Debra Stevens was working her normal newspaper delivery route in Fort Smith, Arkansas, when rising flood waters began to overtake her SUV.

Man charged with murder in connection with fatal DWI crash

HPD Charges have been filed against a man who police said caused a fatal crash in south Houston.

Charges have been filed against a man who police said caused a fatal crash in south Houston.

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

On this day: In 1781, the city of Los Angeles was founded.

