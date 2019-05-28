News 2 Know: Family speaks after body of missing swimmer found and more

It's Tuesday and the Memorial Day long weekend has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you should put your grills away until the Fourth of July.

Today is National Burger Day, so celebrate by firing up the grill and making some yummy burgers to enjoy with your friends and family.

Tuesday's weather ☀

The heat continues to dominate the area and though there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower, it won't be anything to be cautious of. Check Britta's forecast here.

Family speaks out

The search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in Matagorda Beach on Sunday afternoon has ended after a body was recovered Monday evening, Coast Guard officials said. Read more >

Driver shot

KPRC Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Houston.

A man and a woman were at a light when a man walked up and opened fire on their vehicle, striking the driver twice in the side, police said. Read more >

Pool danger

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pool Monday in the Katy area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Read more >

As seen on TV Tuesday

KPRC The Bionic Steel Hose claims to be the most durable hose ever made that won't tear, bend or break.

International news

Kyodo News/AP via CNN This aerial photo shows the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.

Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and 16 other children hurt in a stabbing spree in Japan on Tuesday -- a rare act of public violence in a country considered one of the safest in the world. Read more >

