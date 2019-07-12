News 2 Know: Eyes on the Gulf, Rockets make blockbuster trade and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

Strong storms moved through with a little rain, lightning and 40mph winds. Temps stay in the 80s with overnight lows only around 78. Tropical Storm Barry continues with 40mph winds and it still looks like Louisiana will be the strike point on Saturday morning. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Eyes on the Gulf

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf; cone does not include Houston

Tropical Storm Barry formed Thursday morning in the Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast advisory keeps Barry as a tropical storm until it makes landfall Saturday morning along the central Louisiana coast.

Blockbuster trade

Getty Images

Rockets trade Chris Paul to Thunder for Russell Westbrook

The Houston Rockets traded Chris Paul and several future draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

Cocaine found on beach

Leitha Ingram

Women find brick of cocaine while walking on Bolivar beach

Imagine walking down the beach and stumbling upon a brick of cocaine.

Amber Alert deactivated

Dallas PD Sedrick Johnson

Man charged after remains of missing boy believed to have been found in dumpster

The Amber Alert for a Dallas toddler was discontinued Thursday.

On this day

In 1804, Alexander Hamilton was wounded in a duel with Aaron Burr and died the following day.

