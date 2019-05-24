News 2 Know: Elderly woman punched, metal on the freeway and more

It's Friday, and it's also Brother's Day. That sounds like a perfectly good reason to let your sibling know how much you appreciate him.

Today is also National Road Trip Day, which makes sense. A record number of Texans are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, and gas prices are lower than they were last year. AAA has figured out that Sunday will be the worst time to travel in Houston this weekend.

No matter where you're headed this weekend, be safe! Don't drink and drive, and that text message or phone call can wait until you're finished driving.

Now, let's get your day started.

Today's weather ☀

I could basically copy and paste yesterday's forecast here: sunny, hot and humid. That will also be the way the rest of the holiday weekend will play out. Check out Britta's forecast for more.

Happening today

State leaders are holding a hearing about the recent video that became public in the Sandra Bland case. It is taken from inside Bland's car when she was pulled over by a DPS trooper.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be in Houston for an event put on by the Harris County Democratic Party.

Punch-and-run

HPD

A man was seen punching a woman in the face outside a Houston grocery store in March. Read more

What the?

Humble Police Department Crews are working to repair the road after a piece of metal caused a 6-car accident in northeast Harris County near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Crews are working to repair the road after 6 cars ran into a piece of metal sticking up from the road in northeast Harris County near Bush Intercontinental Airport. Read more

Stepping down

Simon Dawson/ WPA Pool/Getty Images Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her resignation, finally bowing to intense political pressure over the failure to deliver her signature policy -- Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. Read more

Freebie Friday

Memorial Day weekend in Houston means big celebrations and a lot of opportunities to get outside. Read more

