News 2 Know: Dorian pummels Bahamas, deep-fried mouse at Whataburger and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

It's Labor Day, so expect government offices to be closed. You can also expect an increase in traffic this weekend as people head back after enjoying the unofficial end to summer.

Let’s kick off the day with a look at the top headlines!

Weather

The morning got off to a great start with low humidity and temperatures in the 70s. You can expect a hot day with temperatures in the 90s. The rest of the week will see temperatures close to 100 with possible stray showers. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Hurricane Dorian is still a Category 5 hurricane as it pummels the Bahamas. A landfall early Tuesday is expected in Florida. The storm is expected to turn away from Florida late Monday night into Tuesday, but if it does not turn, Florida is in trouble. Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl abducted from Pearland

An Amber Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who police say was abducted in Pearland.

What we know about West Texas shooting suspect Seth Ator

CNN Gunmen identified in West Texas mass shooting as Seth Ator 09-1-2019

Law enforcement officials on Sunday identified the man who killed seven people and wounded 22 others in a shooting spree in West Texas as Seth Ator, 36.

'Deep-fried rat': Video appears to show rodent scamper around Whataburger restaurant before dying

Facebook A video still from the video showing what appears to be a rodent at a Whataburger restaurant.

A Whataburger customer caught a crazy scene on camera in a video posted on YouTube Saturday night: a small rodent that appears to be a mouse scampering around a Whataburger restaurant in Bastrop, Texas

Record-setting Hurricane Dorian continues pounding north Bahamas

KPRC

In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

Astros ace Justin Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter in 2-0 victory over Toronto Blue Jays

Getty Images

Justin Verlander continues to amaze as he tossed the third no-hitter of his career on Sunday in the Houston Astros 2-0 victory at Toronto. He finished the game with 14 strikeouts and lowered his ERA to a league-leading 2.56. He's 17-5 this season.

Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

On this day: In 1969, the first ATM opened for business.

