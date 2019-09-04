News 2 Know: Dorian batters Bahamas, mother charged in connection with daughter's death and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Weather

Highs today reached 98F officially and we're at least that hot tomorrow. Look for 100F by Thursday! Lows overnight settle into the 74-76 range. The upside is that the humidity is down thanks to an east wind. Not much rain chance because of that but it does feel a little better, especially after the sun goes down and in the early mornings. Check Frank's full forcast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

Hurricane Dorian: These are the most devastating videos of storm cropping up on social media

AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa A family is escorted to a safe zone after they were rescued as Hurricane Dorian continues to rain in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian is finally moving away from the Bahamas, but the devastation from its path remains, as seen across social media Tuesday.

Mother of 5-year-old girl found dead in closet arrested, police say

The mother of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found in a closet at a northwest Houston apartment has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Year-long road closures set for Friday due to FM 1960 bridge construction

TxDOT

Area commuters should be aware of road closures on Friday that will due to construction of the new SH/FM 1960 bridge.

MUGSHOTS: 30 people arrested in one area of Harris County over Labor Day weekend

You may have noticed an increased law enforcement presence over the Labor Day extended weekend, and KPRC 2 has learned in just one area -- Harris County Precinct 4 -- 30 people were arrested for suspected drunken driving, among other charges.

'I am just lucky': Katy man survives West Texas mass shooting rampage

A Katy man was injured in a West Texas mass shooting on Aug., 31. 2019.

A Katy man was one of several people who were injured in Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area.

On this day: In 1783, the Treaty of Paris was signed between Great Britain and the U.S. This treaty ended the American Revolutionary War.

