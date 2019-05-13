News 2 Know: Developments in Maleah Davis case, Doris Day dies and more

Welcome to Monday, and the start of another work week. It's also National Apple Pie Day, so it sounds like the perfect excuse to indulge in one of America's favorite desserts.

Did you know some of the earliest apple pies didn't contain any sugar? That was because sugar was too expensive. Instead, people used figs and other sweet fruits.

Maleah Davis developments

Houston Police Dept Houston police are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl after a family member says she was taken by three men in a truck.

There was lots of movement in the case of Maleah Davis, a missing 4-year-old girl who disappeared more than a week ago. Her stepfather was arrested on Saturday, and the search for her continues. Here's a recap in the form of some stories we published about the case over the weekend.

Death of an icon

Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in `60s films, has died, her foundation says. She was 97. Read more >

What a mess

A barge was struck by a ship in the Houston Ship Channel on May 10, 2019, causing a massive reformate spill.

The cleanup continues in the Houston Ship Channel after a ship crashed into two barges on Friday. Read more >

Fastest high-schooler alive?

In the highly anticipated 100 meter final at the UIL state track & field championships, Strake Jesuit sprinter Matthew Boling did not disappoint. Read more >

On this day

In 1934, the Great Dustbowl Storm sweeps across the U.S. prairies.

