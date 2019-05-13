News 2 Know: Developments in Maleah Davis case, Doris Day dies and more

Welcome to Monday, and the start of another work week. It's also National Apple Pie Day, so it sounds like the perfect excuse to indulge in one of America's favorite desserts.
Maleah Davis developments
There was lots of movement in the case of Maleah Davis, a missing 4-year-old girl who disappeared more than a week ago. Her stepfather was arrested on Saturday, and the search for her continues. Here's a recap in the form of some stories we published about the case over the weekend.
Death of an icon
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in `60s films, has died, her foundation says. She was 97. Read more >
What a mess
Cleanup efforts continue in Houston Ship Channel as products being recovered from crash
The cleanup continues in the Houston Ship Channel after a ship crashed into two barges on Friday. Read more >
Fastest high-schooler alive?
Strake Jesuit's Boling sets national record in 100m at 10.13
In the highly anticipated 100 meter final at the UIL state track & field championships, Strake Jesuit sprinter Matthew Boling did not disappoint. Read more >
On this day
In 1934, the Great Dustbowl Storm sweeps across the U.S. prairies.
