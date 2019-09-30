News 2 Know: Deputy slaying suspect due in court, penalty phase begins for Stay family killer

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Not only is it the last day of the month, but it’s also National Chewing Gum Day. Humans have been using chewing gum for more than 5,000 years, dating back to the Neolithic period.

Now, let’s get your week started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

Look for September to end much like it began – hot! Temperatures will climb into the 90s for most places this afternoon, which only a few scattered showers possible. Temperatures will remain very warm for the rest of the week. Check Justin’s forecast for all the details.

Robert Solis, suspect in Deputy Dhaliwal slaying, due in court Monday

HCSO Robert Solis is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 27, 2019.

The man accused of gunning down a Harris County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop Friday is due in court Monday.

Jury due back in court to begin punishment phase of Stay family murder trial

KPRC Ronald Haskell walks into a Houston courtroom for the first day of his trial Aug. 26, 2019.

Five years after the murders of six family members in Spring, the man responsible could learn his fate.

These are the top 3 scams stinging Houston consumers this year

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Houston Better Business Bureau gets thousands of complaints every year, but so far in 2019 three types of deceptive practices are really catching consumers off guard.

Woman in coma following 5-car crash near Spring High School

19-year-old Jackie Pleytez is fighting for her life after 5-car crash near Spring High School on Sept. 26, 2019.

Nineteen-year-old Jackie Pleytez is described by her family as their sunshine, but her light was dimmed Thursday as she sits in the ICU fighting for her life.

On this day in 1972, Roberto Clemente hit the 3,000th hit of his career.

