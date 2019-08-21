News 2 Know: Deputy constable survives shooting, Peeping Tom alert and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Today is also National Senior Citizens Day. There are approximately 47 million seniors that live in the United States as of 2017, according to U.S. Census data. Celebrate with a kind word or action for the senior citizens in your life.

Let’s get your day started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

We’re expecting another typical August day with a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details. Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the Atlantic, and you can get info about the storm here.

Deputy constable shot in vest during traffic stop

KPRC A routine traffic stop took a dramatic turn after a man opened fire, leaving one deputy injured.

A routine traffic stop took a dramatic turn after a man opened fire, leaving one Precinct 7 deputy constable injured. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Fondren Road near West Orem Drive in southwest Houston.

Read more

Teen warns of man she caught peeping into bathroom window

KPRC2

A teenage girl in Baytown said she caught a man looking into her bathroom window while she was taking a shower. Baytown police said the girl's father confronted the peeping Tom, who then ran away.

Read more

Passenger claims he and his wife were forced to sit in vomit-covered seats

KPRC2

Airplane cabins can be cramped, hectic, and sometimes uncomfortable, but having to sit in a seat covered in vomit for a nearly four-hour flight is a bit much to ask of any passenger. Especially when the plane crew forces you to clean the vomit yourself.

Read more

26 arrested for threats since Dayton shooting

Copyright 2019 CNN A 15-year-old was arrested after the FBI followed up on a tip that the teen had posted threats in a video game chat room about shooting people at school.

When authorities came to arrest a 15-year-old Florida boy from Holly Hill on Friday after threats to commit a school shooting were made on a video game platform, he told police he was joking, according to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office report.

Read more

On this day: In 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state to join the Union.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.