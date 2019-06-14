News 2 Know: Final goodbye for Kemah police chief, gator with knife in head spotted and more

Happy Friday! Today is Flag Day. It commemorates the day the U.S. adopted the flag back on June 14, 1777.

Test your knowledge about the day and its national significance with our Flag Day quiz.

Weather

A southeastern breeze will bring the humidity back to the area for Father's Day weekend. Friday temperatures will settle into the low 90s and will feel like the mid-90s. Rain chances are back in the forecast for the weekend. Check Britta's full forecast here.

Final goodbye

It is a somber day in League City, Kemah and across the Houston area.

Concerned neighbors

KPRC2 A gator was spotted with a knife sticking out of its head in Sugar Land on June 12, 2019.

Residents are worried about a gator in a Sugar Land lake -- not because of the dangers of the reptile itself, but because of what someone did to it.

UH under fire

KPRC University administrators are keeping quiet, refusing to talk about multiple incidents in which players were diagnosed with a potentially deadly condition known as rhabdo.

"No one was going to say anything, everyone was so scared."

Franchise history

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his team's 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019, in Oakland, California.

The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. They secured the title with a 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, taking the series 4-2.

Passing peacefully

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates after Denver defeated the New England Patriots 26-16 during the AFC Championship game on Jan. 19, 2014, in Denver, Colorado.

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died, his family confirmed in a statement early Friday.

On this day

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The United States Army was founded on June 14, 1775. Thank you, troops, for your service.

