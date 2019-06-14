News 2 Know: Final goodbye for Kemah police chief, gator with knife in head spotted and more

Happy Friday! Today is Flag Day. It commemorates the day the U.S. adopted the flag back on June 14, 1777.
Test your knowledge about the day and its national significance with our Flag Day quiz.
Weather
A southeastern breeze will bring the humidity back to the area for Father's Day weekend. Friday temperatures will settle into the low 90s and will feel like the mid-90s. Rain chances are back in the forecast for the weekend. Check Britta's full forecast here.
Final goodbye
Kemah police chief to be honored with memorial procession
It is a somber day in League City, Kemah and across the Houston area.
Concerned neighbors
Gator with knife stuck in head spotted in Sugar Land neighborhood lake
Residents are worried about a gator in a Sugar Land lake -- not because of the dangers of the reptile itself, but because of what someone did to it.
UH under fire
Email shows UH officials knew about rhabdo incidents in January
"No one was going to say anything, everyone was so scared."
Franchise history
Raptors win first NBA championship beating Warriors 114-110
The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. They secured the title with a 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, taking the series 4-2.
Passing peacefully
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died, his family confirmed in a statement early Friday.
On this day
The United States Army was founded on June 14, 1775. Thank you, troops, for your service.
