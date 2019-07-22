News 2 Know: Deadly wrong-way crash, Equifax payout, break from humidity and more

HOUSTON - Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
Today’s weather
The heat continues today as a cold front inches closer to the Houston region. That front will bring us chances of storms overnight, but it will also bring us a break from the oppressive humidity we’ve seen lately. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.
Arrested man killed, 2 deputies injured in wrong-way crash
A man who was in law enforcement custody was killed Sunday and two Harris County deputies were injured when they were hit by a vehicle going the wrong way on the Westpark Tollway.
Man hit, killed while trying to cross freeway
A man was hit and killed Monday as he was trying to cross a freeway near downtown Houston.
Equifax to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement
Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
Weekend news recap
Here’s a look at some of the headlines you may have missed during the weekend.
- Woman severely burned in Spring house fire
- Tow truck driver accused of shooting carpool driver arrested
- Man beating up his wife shot by teen stepson in Crosby, deputies say
- First Pasadena State Bank tower imploded
- 13,000 gather at Space Center Houston to celebrate Apollo 11 anniversary
On this day
In 1959, the cult classic film “Plan 9 From Outer Space” premieres. It would go on to be billed as one of the worst films ever.
