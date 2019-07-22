News 2 Know: Deadly wrong-way crash, Equifax payout, break from humidity and more

HOUSTON - Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today’s weather

The heat continues today as a cold front inches closer to the Houston region. That front will bring us chances of storms overnight, but it will also bring us a break from the oppressive humidity we’ve seen lately. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Arrested man killed, 2 deputies injured in wrong-way crash

KPRC A Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser is badly damaged after a deadly crash on the Westpark Tollway in Houston on July 22, 2019.

A man who was in law enforcement custody was killed Sunday and two Harris County deputies were injured when they were hit by a vehicle going the wrong way on the Westpark Tollway.

Man hit, killed while trying to cross freeway

KPRC Traffic is diverted onto I-45 from I-10 near the iconic "Be Someone" bridge in Houston after a fatal crash July 22, 2019.

A man was hit and killed Monday as he was trying to cross a freeway near downtown Houston.

Equifax to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement

CNN

Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.

Weekend news recap

Here’s a look at some of the headlines you may have missed during the weekend.

On this day

In 1959, the cult classic film “Plan 9 From Outer Space” premieres. It would go on to be billed as one of the worst films ever.

