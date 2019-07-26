News 2 Know: Deadly crash, Equifax settlement and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today’s weather

I really hope you got to enjoy the spectacular weather we’ve had the past few days. If not, today is going to be your last day for a while. The humidity will start creeping back up as winds shift back to the south. A weekend warm front will increase our rain chances, as well. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

Police: Wanted man killed in crash during 100-mph chase

KPRC A vehicle is seen upside down at the scene of a crash in west Houston on July 26, 2019.

A man who was wanted for assault died in a west Houston crash Friday when he fled officers who were trying to arrest him, authorities said.

How to get your piece of the Equifax settlement pie

CNNMoney

Equifax's $700 million settlement with the U.S. government over a massive 2017 data breach includes up to $425 million for consumers.

5 of the best swimming holes in the Houston area

KPRC

It can be tough to get a break from the Houston heat when you're outside. However, there are some pretty great places to take a swim in the area.

Free things to do this weekend in Houston

Houston has a lot to offer, including some fun and family-friendly events happening this weekend that won't force you to shell out a lot of cash.

On this day

In 1945, the United States, Great Britain and China band together and demand that the Japanese surrender during World War II.

