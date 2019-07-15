News 2 Know: David Temple retrial, Barry photos, weekend news recap and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
It’s Monday. It’s not only the start of another work week, but also a week full of events marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. We’ve got an Apollo 11 anniversary special airing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Plus, there’s an entire section of our website looking back at the historic moment. Check out all the details at Click2Houston.com/Apollo.
Now, let’s get your week started with a look at the forecast.
Today’s weather
What’s left of Barry is spinning through Arkansas, but the system is still pulling in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will mean the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Houston area. Otherwise, it will be warm and very muggy. Check Eric’s full forecast for all the details.
Judge to rule on defense’s mistrial request at David Temple retrial
David Temple is set to return to court in a murder retrial that has captured the nation’s attention. The question Monday morning is whether this trial move forward.
Although Tropical Storm Barry has been downgraded to a tropical depression, Saturday's impact has left some areas in Louisiana with widespread damage and flooding.
Presidential tweets against 4 congresswomen called racist
Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.
It’s Prime Day!
Happy Prime Day! By now, the buzz is likely swirling in full force. In a few hours, you’ll have either ordered something -- or a whole porch full of items -- or you’ll want to step away from social media, if we had to guess.
Weekend recap
Here’s a look at the some of the news you may have missed over the weekend.
