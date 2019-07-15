News 2 Know: David Temple retrial, Barry photos, weekend news recap and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It's not only the start of another work week, but also a week full of events marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. We've got an Apollo 11 anniversary special airing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Plus, there's an entire section of our website looking back at the historic moment.

What’s left of Barry is spinning through Arkansas, but the system is still pulling in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will mean the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Houston area. Otherwise, it will be warm and very muggy. Check Eric’s full forecast for all the details.

Judge to rule on defense’s mistrial request at David Temple retrial

KPRC Attorney of David Temple speaks in a retrial on July 12, 2019.

David Temple is set to return to court in a murder retrial that has captured the nation’s attention. The question Monday morning is whether this trial move forward.

5 must-see photos and videos of Tropical Storm Barry’s impact

Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone on Saturday, July 13, as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Although Tropical Storm Barry has been downgraded to a tropical depression, Saturday's impact has left some areas in Louisiana with widespread damage and flooding.

Presidential tweets against 4 congresswomen called racist

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump

Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

It’s Prime Day!

Getty Images (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Happy Prime Day! By now, the buzz is likely swirling in full force. In a few hours, you’ll have either ordered something -- or a whole porch full of items -- or you’ll want to step away from social media, if we had to guess.

On this day

In 1988, “Die Hard” was released in the U.S.

