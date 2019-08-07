News 2 Know: David Temple found guilty in retrial, Galveston PD backlash continues and more

Good Tuesday evening from Click2Houston.com.
It was also National Root Beer Float Day.
Let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.
Weather
We're in for a clear, muggy evening and overnight. Temps fall through the 80s to a morning low of 78. Tomorrow look for 90 by noon and 96 in the afternoon with feels-like-temps of 104-109. We could reach 100 by the weekend as we get hotter and drier all week. Check Frank's full forecast here.
David Temple found guilty of murder in 1999 slaying of wife
A jury Tuesday found David Temple guilty of murder -- for the second time -- in the slaying of his wife 20 years ago.
Family of man seen being led by Galveston mounted patrol speaks out
The family of a handcuffed man seen in viral photos and videos being walked down the street by two mounted Galveston police officers using a rope is outraged.
Woman escapes after man tries to kidnap her at knifepoint, police say
A Houston man is facing an attempted aggravated kidnapping charge after police said he tried to force a woman into his vehicle last month.
3 Houston area residents drown in Turks and Caicos; 2 children survive
A boat accident in Turks and Caicos has left three Houston area residents dead.
On this day
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act which prohibits voting discrimination against minorities.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.