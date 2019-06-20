News 2 Know: Concrete falls from overpass, Acevedo blasts judges and more

Good Thursday morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s also American Eagle Day. Most people know the American eagle as the bald eagle. The bird was adopted as the national symbol in 1782. It was once in danger of extinction but the ban of DDT has allowed the bald eagle to recover. Southeast Texas is one of the few places where these majestic birds can be found year-round.

Let’s get your day started with a look at the forecast.

-----------

Today’s weather

A heat advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The heat index, also known as the “feels like temperature,” is expected to climb to near 110 degrees in some places this afternoon. Stay hydrated and take lots of breaks in the shade or A/C. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Chunk of concrete falls from overpass onto North Freeway feeder

KPRC A large chunk of concrete has fallen off the freeway in north Houston

A large chunk of concrete has fallen off an overpass in north Houston

According to authorities, the incident happened around 5:50 a.m. Thursday on the North Freeway at the North Sam Houston Parkway.

Read more

Teen shot while trying to sell cellphone

KPRC A neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape. Behind it, several yellow evidence markers placed next to bullet casings painted a picture of where several shots rang out during a cell phone transaction gone wrong.

A neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape. Behind the tape, several evidence markers placed next to bullet casings painted a picture of where the shots rang out during a cellphone transaction gone wrong in the overnight hours.

Deputies said the incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Thursday on Ashford Green near Crescent Breeze in southwest Harris County.

Read more

Acevedo blasts Harris County judges, DA’s office

After two men were arrested, one of whom was injured in an officer-involved shooting, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blasted judges and the district attorney's office who believe "it's OK to give deferred adjudication to armed robbers," he said.

Read more

Iran shoots down U.S. drone

CNN

Iranian forces have shot down a United States military drone, a move that appears to have escalated the volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down an "intruding American spy drone" after it entered into the country's territory Thursday.

Read more

On this day

In 1975, “Jaws” was released in theaters.

---------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.