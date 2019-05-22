News 2 Know: Child killed by car, man confesses to fatal stabbing and more

Tuesday's gone.

It's also National Waitstaff Day. So, how about we tip a little extra for our favorite servers today.

Let's end this day with a look at the biggest stories.

Tonight's Weather 🌩

It was a breezy Tuesday afternoon. Those will calm down tonight as a weak front falls apart over the area. Temperatures remain very mild with 80s this evening and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Check out Frank's forecast here.

Child killed by car

KPRC/Family Photo At left, investigators look over the scene of a crash that killed 3-year-old Dia Nebhnani near Sugar Land, Texas, on May 21, 2019. At right, Dia is seen in an undated family photo.

A car that was accidentally put into reverse Tuesday ran over and killed a child in a neighborhood near Sugar Land, according to deputies. Read more >

Jeep Weekend changes

KPRC2 Mugshots of those arrested during Jeep Weekend in Galveston County in 2019.

An event-filled, hectic weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula has left many residents disgruntled and with unanswered questions. Read more >

Man confesses to fatal stabbing

KPRC2 Marco Cobos (L) and Etta Nugent (R)

Police have released the identity of a man arrested after a woman was found dead Monday at a Sharpstown house. Read more >

Roger Clemens son busted for DWI

KPRC2 Kory Allen Clemens

One of Roger Clemens' sons is accused of driving drunk early Tuesday morning in southwest Houston. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.