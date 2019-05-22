News 2 Know: Child killed by car, man confesses to fatal stabbing and more

Tuesday's gone.
Tonight's Weather 🌩
It was a breezy Tuesday afternoon. Those will calm down tonight as a weak front falls apart over the area. Temperatures remain very mild with 80s this evening and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Check out Frank's forecast here.
Child killed by car
Car accidentally put in gear runs over child near Sugar Land, deputies say
A car that was accidentally put into reverse Tuesday ran over and killed a child in a neighborhood near Sugar Land, according to deputies. Read more >
Jeep Weekend changes
This is how county officials say they'll stop next year's Jeep Weekend from getting out of control
An event-filled, hectic weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula has left many residents disgruntled and with unanswered questions. Read more >
Man confesses to fatal stabbing
Man confesses to stabbing woman to death, charged with capital murder, police say
Police have released the identity of a man arrested after a woman was found dead Monday at a Sharpstown house. Read more >
Roger Clemens son busted for DWI
Roger Clemens' son Kory Clemens accused of DWI
One of Roger Clemens' sons is accused of driving drunk early Tuesday morning in southwest Houston. Read more >
