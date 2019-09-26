News 2 Know: Child beaten at school, could sharing vacation photos void your insurance & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Sept. 26.

Today is National Pancake day and to celebrate, The Toasted Yolk Cafe is offering a free pancake to any diner wearing Astros gear.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

It was a pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid- to low 70s. No rain is expected for Thursday and temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

8-year-old child beaten unconscious at Tomball ISD elementary school

KPRC Family members are in shock and an 8-year-old is recovering after authorities said he was severely beaten at an elementary school in the Tomball Independent School District.

High cost of prescription drugs driving consumers to flea markets for medicine

Americans are struggling with medical bills and the cost of necessary medicine. Many don't have health insurance or the luxury to take time off work to see a doctor to get a needed prescription.

Jurors to resume deliberation in Stay family slayings trial

KPRC Day two of deliberations in the Stay family slayings trial starts Thursday morning after the jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday.

True or false? Sharing photos, vacation details on social media can void your insurance policy

KPRC A now-viral Facebook post claims that posting images or details about your vacation on social media could void your home insurance policy.

"Be aware folks!" That's the start of a Facebook post many people have copied and shared thousands of times in recent weeks.

Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th, Astros blank M's

Getty Images SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 25: Starter Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros during the first inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Zack Greinke still believes there would be some hassle if the day ever comes he throws a no-hitter.

On this day: In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon went head-to-head in the first televised presidential debate.

