News 2 Know: Charter bus crash, Japanese arson attack, Uber ‘vomit scam' and more

It’s Thursday. Fifty years ago today, the crew of Apollo 11 were closing in on their rendezvous with history. In just 48 hours, Neil Armstrong would go down in history as the first man to ever walk on the moon.

We’ve been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing all week. Last night, we aired our hour-long special that focuses not just on the journey but also Houston’s role in the historic mission. You can watch it on-demand at Click2Houston.com/Apollo.

Today’s weather

Look for another blazing hot day, with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index well into the triple digits. There’s a very small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Those chances go up by the weekend. Check Justin’s full forecast for all the details.

Charter bus crashes in Rosenberg

A charter bus sustained significant damage Thursday during a crash in Rosenberg.

Police find body while searching for 5 burglars

KPRC Police cruisers are seen parked outside a scrap yard in north Houston on July 18, 2019.

A man’s body was found Thursday by officers searching for a group of people who burglarized a north Houston scrap yard.

2 teens questioned in stabbing death of their father, police say

KPRC 2 The scene where Houston police said a father was stabbed to death on July 17, 2019.

Police said they're questioning two sons after their father was stabbed to death inside an apartment unit Wednesday evening.

More than 20 dead in Japan arson attack

TV Asahi via CNN 23 are feared dead in a Kyoto, Japan animation studio fire.

At least 25 people have died in a suspected arson attack at a renowned animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, according to police.

‘Vomit scam’ sticking some Uber riders with big credit card bills

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Before you summon your next Uber, you may want to know about a scam that is leaving some riders with fat charges on their credit cards.

On this day

KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images via CNN North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

In 2012, Kim Jong-Un is officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

