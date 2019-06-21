News 2 Know: Casket donated for Maleah, Houston's connection to David Ortiz shooting and more

Good Thursday evening from Click2Houston.com.

It was American Eagle Day. Most people know the American eagle as the bald eagle. The bird was adopted as the national symbol in 1782. It was once in danger of extinction but the ban of DDT has allowed the bald eagle to recover. Southeast Texas is one of the few places where these majestic birds can be found year-round.

Let’s get your day wrapped up with a look at the forecast and the top headlines of the day.

-----------

Weather

It was a scorcher of a day with many areas feeling like 100+ all afternoon. We slowly start to cool down into the mid-80s tonight but feeling more like the mid-90s. No rain to cool us down either later tonight. See Justin's full forecast here.

Casket donation

SoulShine Industries via CNN Maleah Davis's body was recovered on May 30 and her casket is covered with a portrait and a few of her favorite things.

Meet the man who donated the My Little Pony casket for Maleah Davis

Trey Ganem's SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket to the family of Maleah Davis.

Read more

~~~

Houston connection to Ortiz shooting

KPRC2 Victor Hugo Gomez

Katy man is mastermind behind David Ortiz shooting, Dominican officials say

A Katy man is the accused mastermind behind the attack that seriously wounded former baseball star David Ortiz, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic said Wednesday.

Read more

Owner attacked

KPRC2

Video shows customer pepper spray nail salon owner, leaving store without paying for service

A customer used pepper spray on an employee at a nail salon and the attack was caught on camera.

Read more

Harding Street probe

KPRC

Prosecutors urge HPD to hand over documents in Harding Street probe

Harris County prosecutors sent a letter Thursday to the Houston Police Department, urging the agency to hand over documents requested as part of the investigation into the botched Harding Street raid.

Read more

On this day

In 1975, “Jaws” was released in theaters.

---------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.