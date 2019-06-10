News 2 Know: Bushwick Bill dies, 120 mph chase, a cold front and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com!

It's Monday, and it's also National Iced Tea Day. After this weekend's weather, I think it's safe to say we can all appreciate a tall glass of iced tea.

Let's get your work week started with a look at the forecast.

Today's Weather

A rare June cold front will slide through Southeast Texas today, bringing with it lower humidity and heat. There's a very small chance of a shower as it passes. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies. Don't get use to the comfortably warm weather, though. Check out Eric's forecast here for more.

RIP Bushwick Bill

Matt Cowan/Getty Images Singer Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017, in San Pedro, California.

Bushwick Bill, the diminutive, one-eyed rapper who with the Geto Boys helped put the South's stamp on rap with hits like "Mind Playing Tricks On Me" and "Six Feet Deep," died on Sunday at the age of 52, according to his publicist.

Dawn P. told The Associated Press that the rapper died Sunday at 9:35 p.m., local time, at a Colorado hospital. The publicist says the rapper, whose legal name is Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family when he died.

Read more

Body of Kemah police chief recovered

The search for Kemah police chief Chris Reed continued Saturday, June 8, after he was went overboard a fishing boat on Friday. Witnesses said the boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time of the incident but…

The remains of Kemah police Chief Chris Reed were found Sunday morning, Texas City police said.

Reed went overboard when the fishing boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time but didn't go overboard and was not injured.

Read more

Man steals car with girl inside and then goes on 120 mph chase

KPRC A girl is reunited with her mother after she was inside a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station near Spring, Texas, on June 10, 2019.

Authorities are searching for a man Monday who led them on a high-speed chase through north Harris County after stealing a car with a young girl inside.

The theft was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at a gas station at the corner of Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive.

Read more

'Big Papi' shot in Dominican Republic

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from surgery after being shot at a club in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to police.

Ortiz was shot in the back by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz outside the Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo, Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police, told CNN.

Read more

'Hadestown' wins big at 73rd Tony Awards

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Host James Corden performs on stage during the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards were presented Sunday to celebrate Broadway's best performances of the year.

James Corden served as host of the event for the second time and kicked off the show with a nine minute opening number in which he poked fun at live TV versus streaming services.

Read more

What you missed this weekend

Here's a roundup of some of the other news you may have missed this weekend.

On this day

In 2007, "The Sopranos" series finale aired on HBO. The now infamous ending left many fans scratching their heads.

-----------------

That's all for now.

