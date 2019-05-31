News 2 Know: Bus driver accused of DWI, 8 spelling bee winners and more

Welcome to Friday!

Today's Weather 🌩

Look for a decent mix of clouds and sun, with a 40% chance of some afternoon storms. The rain chances back off for the weekend, but the heat sure doesn't. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through Sunday, and high humidity levels will push the feels like temperatures into the 100s.

Happening Today

Artifacts from NASA's Apollo days will return to Houston today. Consoles from Misson Control that were used to help guide trips to the moon were sent to Kansas for restoration. Those 19 consoles are part of a $5 million restoration of the Houston Mission Control room.

School bus driver accused of DWI

Harris County Pct. 4 A bus driver was arrested Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Spring. She is accused of driving drunk with students on the bus. No students were injured.

A school bus driver who authorities said was intoxicated while driving with kids on board Thursday could soon be released from jail after posting a $100 bond overnight. Officials said she failed her field sobriety test "miserably" after drivers reported the bus swerving on the road. Read more

H-I-S-T-O-R-Y

Alex Wong/Getty Images Co-champions (L-R) Shruthika Padhy (307), Erin Howard (93), Rishik Gandhasri (5), Christopher Serrao (427), Saketh Sundar (132), Sohum Sukhatankar (354), Rohan Raja (462), and Abhijay Kodali (407), hold the trophy for photographers after 20…

Can you spell history? The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee had an epic ending with eight co-champions. Read more

Tariff Threat

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Donald Trump

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its immigration enforcement actions, combining his boiling border-related frustrations with his preferred method of punishing foreign countries. Read more

