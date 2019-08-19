News 2 Know: Brisket sparks fire, president downplays recession fears and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Aug. 19.

Today is also National Aviation Day. According to United Airlines, more than 40 million passengers pass through its hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport every year.

Let’s get your morning started with a check on the forecast.

Today’s weather

Look for a typically hot August day with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Tropical moisture looks like it may arrive by Friday, meaning you should plan for a damp weekend. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

BREAKING NEWS: Standoff near homicide scene

KPRC Authorities block off an area near the Independence Heights neighborhood of Houston on Aug. 19, 2019.

SWAT and negotiators have been called to the scene of a standoff less than a block away from where a man’s body was found Sunday night, police said.

Brisket sparks house fire

KPRC A family is happy to be alive after a massive fire broke out at their north Houston home.

A family is happy to be alive after a massive fire broke out at their north Houston home. According to authorities, the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. Monday at the family’s house on Nora's Lane and North Main Street in the Independence Heights.

Lawsuit filed over student’s haircut that was filled in with Sharpie

KPRC2 A Pearland ISD student had his haircut colored in after a school administrator said it was in violation of the district's dress code policy.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against three Pearland Independent School District employees after being accused of coloring in student's haircut with a black permanent marker. A news conference about the lawsuit is planned for this afternoon.

‘Consumers are rich’: Trump downplays talks of recession

Copyright 2019 CNN

President Donald Trump said he is "prepared for everything" but that "most economists" don't think a recession is on the horizon as growing fears of a slowdown persist.

Weekend news recap

Here’s a quick look at stories that made headlines this weekend.

On this day in 2008, “The Fame,” which is the debut album of Lady Gaga, was released.

