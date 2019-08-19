News 2 Know: Brisket sparks fire, president downplays recession fears and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Aug. 19.
Today is also National Aviation Day. According to United Airlines, more than 40 million passengers pass through its hub at George Bush Intercontinental Airport every year.


Look for a typically hot August day with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Tropical moisture looks like it may arrive by Friday, meaning you should plan for a damp weekend. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.
BREAKING NEWS: Standoff near homicide scene
SWAT and negotiators have been called to the scene of a standoff less than a block away from where a man’s body was found Sunday night, police said.
Brisket sparks house fire
A family is happy to be alive after a massive fire broke out at their north Houston home. According to authorities, the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. Monday at the family’s house on Nora's Lane and North Main Street in the Independence Heights.
Lawsuit filed over student’s haircut that was filled in with Sharpie
A federal lawsuit has been filed against three Pearland Independent School District employees after being accused of coloring in student's haircut with a black permanent marker. A news conference about the lawsuit is planned for this afternoon.
‘Consumers are rich’: Trump downplays talks of recession
President Donald Trump said he is "prepared for everything" but that "most economists" don't think a recession is on the horizon as growing fears of a slowdown persist.
Weekend news recap
Here’s a quick look at stories that made headlines this weekend.
- Former Longhorns, NFL RB Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle accident
- Hundreds fill steps of Houston City Hall to demand change, stricter gun laws
- Man accused of keying neighbors' vehicles in Heights, Lindale Park neighborhoods
- 'I miss my brother': Family of man killed when hit by 12-year-old driver speaks
- At least 7 shot at east Houston house party that formed over Snapchat, police say
On this day in 2008, “The Fame,” which is the debut album of Lady Gaga, was released.
