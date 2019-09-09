News 2 Know: Ben Taub ER closed, man charged in 5-year-old's death due in court and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Sept. 9.

Today is also National Teddy Bear Day. So, dust off the Pooh or Paddington and enjoy some nostalgic cuddles today.

Let’s get your morning started with a check on the forecast.

Today’s weather

Look for more scattered showers and storms this afternoon, with temperatures a lower than the triple-digits that we saw over the weekend. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

'Internal disaster' closes emergency room at Ben Taub Hospital

KPRC The sign at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston is seen on Sept. 9, 2019.

What officials called an "internal disaster" prompted officials at Ben Taub Hospital to move patients and close the facility’s emergency room.

Boyfriend of mother charged in 5-year-old girl's death due in court

HPD Santiago Esparza Jr. is seen in this 2016 mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Sept. 6, 2019.

The boyfriend of a woman charged in connection with her 5-year-old daughter’s death is expected in court Monday.

2 Houston-area spots named to Southern Living's best BBQ list

The South is known for its expertise in grilling barbecue. Two local restaurants put Houston on the map by being named to Southern Living's South's 2019 Top 50 Barbecue Joints.

Hundreds of Bahamians told to get off ferry headed to US

Copyright 2019 CNN Boats strewn about by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian may have long since left the Bahamas, but the islands have only begun to grapple with the grim aftermath.

On this day: In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch.

