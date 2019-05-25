News 2 Know: Beach safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend, huge water bill and more

Friday is also Brother's Day, so don't miss your chance to let your brother know how much you appreciate him.

Friday was also National Road Trip Day, which makes sense.

A record number of Texans are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, and gas prices are lower than they were last year. AAA has figured out that Sunday will be the worst time to travel in Houston this weekend.

No matter where you're headed this weekend, be safe! Don't drink and drive, and that text message or phone call can wait until you're finished driving.

Now, let's get your news to know for Friday night.

Weekend weather ☀

The holiday weekend is here and looks hot and dry. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s and reach the 90s every day. Stay cool and hydrated. Check Frank's forecast here.

Beach safety

The Memorial Day weekend means thousands of people will be heading to Galveston. Read more >

Huge bill

Residents at the Cline Street Condominiums were hit with a nearly $32,000 water bill for one month of service.

Imagine opening up your water bill and seeing you owe more than $31,000 for one month's worth of service. Read more >

Help for woman

Chris Bisel (left) speaks to Mary Rutkowsky (right) on May 24, 2019, about providing her with new hearing aids after she was attacked outside a Houston grocery store.

Noises became faint for 88-year-old Mary Rutkowsky after she was punched in the face by a man while leaving an H-E-B store three months ago. Read more >

HFD captain accused of child porn possession

Ryan Steckler

A former Houston Fire Department captain has been charged with possession of child pornography after authorities said they found nearly a dozen photos and videos of children younger than 18 engaging in sex acts. Read more >

Freebie Friday

Memorial Day weekend in Houston means big celebrations and a lot of opportunities to get outside. Read more

