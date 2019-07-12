News 2 Know: Barry inching closer to Louisiana, David Temple's wife files for divorce and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Friday, and it’s also National Pecan Pie Day. If you’re going to enjoy some today or even this weekend, you might want to do so with a side of ice cream.

Let’s get your morning started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

It’s going to be another blistering hot day, with temperatures topping out near 100 degrees for most places. Tropical Storm Barry could throw us some rain over the weekend. Look below for more detailed information about the storm. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the weekend weather details.

Barry getting closer to Louisiana

Tropical storm Barry is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and has started to make a critical turn to the north. Southeast Texas will be spared, but Louisiana and the Mississippi River Valley will feel the wrath of Barry.

Read more

Barry blog: Following KPRC 2 crews in Louisiana

We’ve got crews in Louisiana, following how people there are getting prepared for the first landfalling system of the season. Check out their reporting in our blog.

Read more

David Temple’s wife files for divorce in the middle of his retrial

KPRC David Temple listens to proceedings during the first day of his retrial in Houston on July 8, 2019.

Heather Temple, David Temple's current wife, has filed for divorce, KPRC 2 Investigates has learned. She filed for divorce Thursday morning.

Read more

R. Kelly arrested again

Chicago Police Department via Getty Images Robert Kelly (R. Kelly) poses for a mugshot.

Singer R. Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested in Chicago Thursday on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

Read more

On this day

Mark Hirsch/Getty Images 1960: The first Etch A Sketch rolls off a factory line in Bryan, Ohio.

In 1960, Etch A Sketch first hit store shelves.

