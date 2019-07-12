News 2 Know: Barry inching closer to Louisiana, David Temple's wife files for divorce and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
Today’s weather
It’s going to be another blistering hot day, with temperatures topping out near 100 degrees for most places. Tropical Storm Barry could throw us some rain over the weekend. Look below for more detailed information about the storm. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the weekend weather details.
Barry getting closer to Louisiana
Tropical storm Barry is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and has started to make a critical turn to the north. Southeast Texas will be spared, but Louisiana and the Mississippi River Valley will feel the wrath of Barry.
Barry blog: Following KPRC 2 crews in Louisiana
We’ve got crews in Louisiana, following how people there are getting prepared for the first landfalling system of the season. Check out their reporting in our blog.
David Temple’s wife files for divorce in the middle of his retrial
Heather Temple, David Temple's current wife, has filed for divorce, KPRC 2 Investigates has learned. She filed for divorce Thursday morning.
R. Kelly arrested again
Singer R. Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested in Chicago Thursday on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.
On this day
In 1960, Etch A Sketch first hit store shelves.
