News 2 Know: Astros react after girl injured by foul ball, bus driver accused of DWI and more

Tonight's Weather ⛈
A strong line of showers dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain. Some areas in Wharton and Jackson counties got as much as 5 inches. We'll see a quiet evening with temperatures falling into the mid 70s overnight. Tomorrow we warm to 90 degrees with a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Click here for Frank's full forecast.
Danger at Astros game
'Thoughts and prayers': What Astros are saying about girl injured by foul ball
After a young girl was hit by a foul ball during the Houston Astros game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, Astros players spoke about the incident. Read more >
Bus driver accused of DWI
Bus driver with students on board fails sobriety test 'miserably,' constable says
A bus driver with a private company was arrested and charged on suspicion of drunken driving while students were on the bus, said Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 constable. Read more >
Rockets turmoil
D'Antoni turns down Rockets' 'incentive-based' contract offer, owner says
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said head coach Mike D'Antoni turned down a contract extension offer earlier this week. Read more >
Is the Rockets' entire roster available via trade?
Reports have surfaced that the entire Houston Rockets roster is available via trade. Read more >
Bad grade
Teacher writes "WTF" on student's paper
A Florida mother is outraged after her son’s teacher wrote “WTF” on a paper to signal he would be getting a zero on an assignment. Read more >
