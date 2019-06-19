News 2 Know: Arrest made in Josue Flores case, DR travel warning and more

Good evening. Hope you had a great Tuesday!
Weather
Tuesday was hot as temperatures reached the mid-90s. Temps are expected to fall through the 80s tonight. Humidity is high, so it'll be a little muggy. Overnight temps will drop to the 76-78 range. Click here for Frank's full forecast.
Re-arrested
Man once released in Josue Flores case now indicted in his death
A huge twist occurred Tuesday in the case of Josue Flores, the boy who was stabbed to death while walking home from school in 2016.
Rerouting I-45
Q&A: Plans for rerouting I-45 from west to east side of downtown
It’s no secret, Houston has a traffic problem -- one the Texas Department of Transportation is trying to solve.
Taco trucks targeted
Robbery crew targeting Houston taco trucks
Taco and catering trucks seem to be everywhere in Houston these days.
Travel warning
What you should know before you travel to the Dominican Republic
An American man who died at a hotel in the Dominican Republic last week became at least the ninth U.S. tourist to die at a Dominican Republic resort, or after becoming ill at one, over the past 13 months.
On this day
On this day in 1928, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic.
