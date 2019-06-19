News 2 Know: Arrest made in Josue Flores case, DR travel warning and more

Good evening. Hope you had a great Tuesday!

Weather

Tuesday was hot as temperatures reached the mid-90s. Temps are expected to fall through the 80s tonight. Humidity is high, so it'll be a little muggy. Overnight temps will drop to the 76-78 range. Click here for Frank's full forecast.

Re-arrested

A huge twist occurred Tuesday in the case of Josue Flores, the boy who was stabbed to death while walking home from school in 2016.

Rerouting I-45

It’s no secret, Houston has a traffic problem -- one the Texas Department of Transportation is trying to solve.

Taco trucks targeted

KPRC2 An armed robber is seen on surveillance video holding up a taco truck owner in southeast Houston.

Taco and catering trucks seem to be everywhere in Houston these days.

Travel warning

KPRC2

An American man who died at a hotel in the Dominican Republic last week became at least the ninth U.S. tourist to die at a Dominican Republic resort, or after becoming ill at one, over the past 13 months.

On this day

On this day in 1928, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic.

