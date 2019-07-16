News 2 Know: Apollo 11 anniversary, paralyzed man killed in crash and more

Good Tuesday morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today also marks 50 years since a rocket shot three men off the earth and into space. Those three men -- Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins -- were bound for the moon.

All this week, we’re marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with special coverage at Click2Houston.com/Apollo. We’ll also air an anniversary special on KPRC 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. You can get more details in our Apollo section.

Today’s weather

It’s July in Houston, so no surprise that it will be another hot day. The humidity is also extremely high, so even though the temperature will top out in the low 90s, the heat index will be well into the triple digits. Stay hydrated! Check Eric’s full forecast for all the details.

Paralyzed man killed when his specialized car crashes into home

KPRC/Family members Nicholas Bowens, 39, was killed when his car plowed into a home after missing a curve.

A man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a house in Crosby neighborhood. Read more

Wi-Fi installer claims AT&T is invading your privacy

KPRC2

An AT&T service technician claims a proprietary AT&T app installed on his company-owned iPad maps the interiors of customers’ homes without their consent. Read more

VIDEO: Man steals woman’s purse as she’s loading groceries into her car

KPRC2 A woman said this man stole her purse from her front seat while she was loading groceries at the Costco in Sugar Land on July 15, 2019.

A woman’s dashcam captured the moment a man stole her purse from her car as she put groceries in the trunk. Read more

FedEx driver drove shooting victims to hospital

Emmanuel Tambakakis/CNN FedEx -- Friday, December 15 (Ground), Monday, December 18 (Home Delivery), Tuesday, December 19 (Express Saver), Wednesday, December 20 (2Day), Thursday, December 21 (Overnight), and Monday, December 25 (SameDay)

A FedEx driver ended up delivering people to an Atlanta emergency room after a shooting Monday. Read more

On this day

In 1809, Bolivia declared independence from Spain, becoming the first independent government in Spanish America.

