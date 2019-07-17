News 2 Know: Apollo 11 50th anniversary coverage, 2 killed in shootout with deputy and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Today marked 50 years since a rocket shot three men off the earth and into space. Those three men -- Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins -- were bound for the moon.

This entire week, we’re marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with special coverage at Click2Houston.com/Apollo. We’ll also air an anniversary special on KPRC 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. You can get more details in our Apollo section.

Let’s get you caught up on today's news. We’ll start with weather.

----------

Weather

Highs reached 96 degrees at Bush Intercontinental Airport today and feels-like temps hit 109 in spots. A Heat Advisory may be issued Wednesday. The bottom line: It's hot and humid so be careful as this will continue into the weekend. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s. The Full Moon rises as the sun goes down tonight and should look spectacular. The tropics remain quiet as Barry remnants move across Illinois. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Apollo special coverage

Special coverage of Apollo 11 50th anniversary

KPRC2 is proud to bring you the stories of the Apollo 11 mission.

Read more

2 killed in shootout

BCSO Brandon Stansel (left) and Kelly Brumley (right) are seen in mug shots released by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 2019.

2 killed in shootout with Brazoria County deputy

Two people were killed Tuesday during a shootout with a deputy in Brazoria County, according to authorities.

Read more

Poker raid update

KPRC The Post Oak Poker Club and the Prime Social Club are seen in Houston on May 1, 2019.

Charges dismissed against 9 arrested in Houston poker room raids; cases referred to FBI

Harris County prosecutors have dismissed charges related to two poker room raids in the Houston area.

Read more

Body found behind motel

KPRC Police cruisers block the parking lot of a motel in southeast Houston after a body was found July 16, 2019.

Man's body found behind southeast Houston motel

Detectives are investigating the discovery of a man's body Tuesday behind a southeast Houston motel.

Read more

On this day

In 1809, Bolivia declared independence from Spain, becoming the first independent government in Spanish America.

----------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.