News 2 Know: All eyes on the Gulf, pothole problems in Houston and more

Today’s weather

A heat advisory has been issued for the Houston region until 7 p.m. Temps will top out in the mid-90s, but the heat index will be well into the triple digits. Take it easy and stay hydrated! Now, we’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics as a system is expected to develop in the Gulf this week. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

City officials prepare for possibility of tropical system in Houston

The city of Houston is already preparing for a possible tropical system that might be headed our way.

Officials said they want people in the area to be thinking ahead.

Suspect killed when robbery turns into shootout in Spring

KPRC A man is dead and another is injured after an attempted robbery ended in a shootout in Spring.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Trevor Way near Parramatta Lane.

Where are the most pothole complaints in Houston?

Channel 2 Investigates asked the 311 call center for all pothole complaints from January 2017 through April 2019.

We wanted to see if there were areas or street with multiple repeat complaints.

Why Jeffrey Epstein charges came now

The sex trafficking indictment against multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein dates to incidents between 2002 and 2005 and contains allegations that have been public for more than a decade.

Why, then, did prosecutors in New York move to arrest Epstein on Saturday and unseal a federal indictment against him on Monday? Why did this case happen now?

On this day

In 1877, the first Wimbledon tennis championship began with only men’s singles.

