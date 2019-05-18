News 2 Know: Accused rapist's father speaks, free dental clinic in Houston and more

It's finally Friday, and it was also National Bike To Work Day.
Remember, if you're driving around a cyclist in Houston, you must give them no less than 3 feet of space. Trucks are required to give cyclists 6 feet of space when passing them.
Learn more about Bike to Work Day at HoustonBikePlan.org.
Today's Weather ⛅
We have a fantastic Friday start to this weekend although a touch more humid and warmer. Evening temps will stay in the 80s then overnight lows only drop to the mid 70s. Showers pick up Saturday with an approaching front which falls apart over the area. Check Frank's forecast here.
Maleah Davis latest
The search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis continues. She's was reported missing on May 4, and since then teams of people have searched many locations in the Houston area in an effort to find her. Here's a roundup of what happened Thursday. Remember, we've created a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/maleah.
Rapist's father speaks out
'Never seemed to have any sick thoughts': Father of rape suspect talks about his son
Carlos Eduardo Guevara's father, Jose Carlos Guevara, talked Friday about the charges his son is facing. Read more >
Prostitution bust
MUGSHOTS: 15 arrested during undercover prostitution sting
The fight against human trafficking and prostitution continued in Harris County after 15 men were arrested in an undercover operation. Read more >
Weekend weather
What you need to know about this weekend's severe weather risk
After a nice end to the work week, severe storms are back in the forecast on Saturday. Read more >
Free Dental Clinic
Free dental clinic to open in Houston on Friday, Saturday
If you're in desperate need of dental care but haven't been able to afford it, Saturday could be your lucky day. Read more
Freebie Friday
5 free things you can do in Houston this weekend
Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend. Read more
On This Day
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.
