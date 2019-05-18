News 2 Know: Accused rapist's father speaks, free dental clinic in Houston and more

It's finally Friday, and it was also National Bike To Work Day.

Remember, if you're driving around a cyclist in Houston, you must give them no less than 3 feet of space. Trucks are required to give cyclists 6 feet of space when passing them.

Learn more about Bike to Work Day at HoustonBikePlan.org.

Today's Weather ⛅

We have a fantastic Friday start to this weekend although a touch more humid and warmer. Evening temps will stay in the 80s then overnight lows only drop to the mid 70s. Showers pick up Saturday with an approaching front which falls apart over the area. Check Frank's forecast here.

Maleah Davis latest

The search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis continues. She's was reported missing on May 4, and since then teams of people have searched many locations in the Houston area in an effort to find her. Here's a roundup of what happened Thursday. Remember, we've created a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/maleah.

Rapist's father speaks out

KPRC2 The mug shot of Carlos Eduardo Guevara (L) and his father, Jose Carlos Guevara.

Carlos Eduardo Guevara's father, Jose Carlos Guevara, talked Friday about the charges his son is facing. Read more >

Prostitution bust

Precinct 4 Constables

The fight against human trafficking and prostitution continued in Harris County after 15 men were arrested in an undercover operation. Read more >

Weekend weather

KPRC

After a nice end to the work week, severe storms are back in the forecast on Saturday. Read more >

Free Dental Clinic

If you're in desperate need of dental care but haven't been able to afford it, Friday is your lucky day.

If you're in desperate need of dental care but haven't been able to afford it, Saturday could be your lucky day. Read more

Freebie Friday

Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend. Read more

On This Day

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

