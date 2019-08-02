News 2 Know: ‘A walking crime wave,' massive crates being moved this weekend and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Friday. It’s also National Water Balloon Day. That seems appropriate, considering how incredibly hot it’s been the past few days. I mean we’re not encouraging a water balloon fight at work, but would anyone complain?

Speaking of hot, let’s get your day started with the forecast.

Today’s weather

Expect another oppressively hot day, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s by the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms, so you might get a short break from the heat if you are lucky enough to be under one of them. Check Britta’s forecast for all your weekend weather details.

‘A walking crime wave’: Judge colds man charged with burglary, assault who was out on bond

Harris County Constable Pct 4 A man is in custody after he stole from a garage before running over the homeowner, authorities said.

Massive crates being moved through Houston to cause major traffic delays this weekend

Smith Specialized Logistics The larger of the two crates being moved through Houston is seen before being loaded onto a tractor-trailer Aug. 1, 2019.

A pair of enormous crates that are scheduled to be moved through Houston this weekend are expected to cause major delays on several roads in the area.

Truck driven through 30 feet of fence

KPRC Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup after a crash in Conroe.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup after a crash in Conroe. According to authorities, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday on FM 2090 near Philmore Lane.

US economy adds 164,000 jobs in July

The US economy added 164,000 jobs in July, in line with expectations and the rate of growth over the last quarter. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, which marks the 17th straight month that it's been at or below 4%.

On this day

In 2018, Apple became the first American publicly listed company to reach a value of $1 trillion.

