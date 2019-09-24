News 2 Know: 7 people exposed to carbon monoxide, man dies,child OK after subway leap & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, so be sure to register to vote so you can be ready for the upcoming 2020 election.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

We are expecting mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's a slight chance to see a few streamer showers as we round out the day but not as widespread as Monday. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Multiple people hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide exposure

KPRC A family is recovering after they were exposed to carbon monoxide while inside their southwest Houston home.

The online danger of social media 'orbiters' and what parents need to know

There's a scary trend of online interactions between teenagers and social media followers that has the attention of law enforcement.

$50,000 may be allocated to move bodies of Sugar Land 95 from Fort Bend ISD construction site

FBISD Fort Bend County and Fort Bend ISD are one step closer in determining how they’ll memorialize the 95 people found buried in a field at a construction site in Sugar Land.

A big decision was being discussed Monday in Fort Bend County, where district leaders met to talk about the allocation of money to move the remains of former African-American prisoners now known as the Sugar Land 95 found buried on a Fort Bend Independent School District construction site more than a year ago.

Man dies, 5-year-old survives in apparent subway leap

WNBC A man holding a five-year-old child jumped onto the subway tracks in the Bronx this morning, killing himself and leaving the child with a broken leg.

A Bronx man died and his 5-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries on Monday after he apparently jumped in front of a subway train while holding onto the little girl, police and witnesses said.

Florida school resource officer suspended after arresting two 6-year-olds

WKMG via CNN

An Orlando elementary school resource officer who arrested two 6-year-olds in two separate incidents was fired Monday, said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

On this day: In 1789, the first Supreme Court was established after the Judiciary Act was passed by Congress and signed by President George Washington.

