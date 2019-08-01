News 2 Know: 37 injured in plant fire, strip club managers accused of deadly beating and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Wednesday is National Avocado Day! To celebrate, Chipotle is giving you free guacamole on any order placed through the restaurant chain’s app.

A few quick showers winded down as we headed into a warm, muggy evening. Temperatures will drop to the mid-70s overnight. August begins with highs near 96 and feeling 10 degrees warmer There's a slight rain chance, but don't look for much. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Fire contained at ExxonMobil plant in Baytown; 37 injured in blast

KPRC2 A fire is seen at the ExxonMobil plant in Bayton on July 31, 2019.

More than 30 people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in an explosion and subsequent fire at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, officials said.

6 strip club managers accused of causing injuries that led to man's death

Six managers of a local night club are accused of assaulting of a man who has since died.

Harris County deputy accused of shooting wife bonds out of jail

A Harris County Deputy is in custody and facing murder charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

The Harris County sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering his wife bonded out of the Harris County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

All Aces: Astros get Zack Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks

Getty Images Aaron Sanchez, Zack Greinke and Joe Biagini were acquired by the Astros at the 2019 trade deadline.

The Houston Astros did not let the trade deadline pass without making some waves.

Uh-oh: 4 things you need to know now about Equifax settlement

Copyright 2019 CNN Equifax settled with the US Federal Trade Commission over its 2017 data breach, which affected 147 million Americans.

Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the U.S. and states over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.

On this day

In 2007, Britain concluded its Army’s presence in Northern Ireland. Operation Banner was the longest-running British Army operation ever.

