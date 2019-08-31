News 2 Know: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide, HFD hiring problems and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

The three-day weekend has started for some of you. Labor Day is Monday, so expect government offices to be closed. You can also expect an increase in traffic this weekend as people head out to enjoy the unofficial end to summer.

Let's wrap up the day with a look at the top headlines!

Weather

Expect a quiet evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight we drop to 75. The weekend ahead will have highs near 96, lows near 75 and only very slight shower chances in the afternoon. Generally, a hot and dry Labor Day holiday! Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Dorian is a Cat 4 hurricane moving toward the northern Bahamas and central Florida coast. A landfall early Tuesday is expected in Florida with 140 mph winds, IF the storm does not turn before then. Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

3 people, including child, killed in apparent murder-suicide at Spring home, deputies say

Harris County deputies investigating a murder-suicide near Spring on Aug. 30, 2019.

Harris County deputies are investigating after three people, including a child, were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.

Read more

City calls for new hires after Houston Fire Department loses more than 200 firefighters

Channel 2 Investigates dug into more drama involving the Houston Fire Department. The department has an employee retention problem, and more than 200 firefighters have left in the past few years.

Read more

Maleah Davis' beautiful Disney themed-headstone shared by her aunt

PHOTO: Destiny Davis - Instagram

Maleah Davis' aunt Destiny Davis shared a photo of her niece's Disney-themed headstone where she was laid to rest.

Read more

At least 19 people injured when Amtrak train, 18-wheeler collide in Dayton, officials say

KPRC2 The scene of a train crash in Liberty County on Aug. 30, 2019.

At least 19 people were injured when an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler collided in Liberty County on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Read more

FBI searching for accused Houston bank robber dubbed the Dapper Desperado

FBI

The FBI is searching for a man they are calling the Dapper Desperado.

Read more

On this day: In 1976, Tom Brokaw became the news anchor of NBC's "Today Show."

