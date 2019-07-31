News 2 Know: 3 crime scenes in 1 county, how to turn robocalls into cash and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Wednesday and it’s also National Avocado Day! To celebrate, Chipotle is giving you free guacamole on any order placed through the restaurant chain’s app.

Today’s weather

Muggy: that’s the one word you can use to aptly describe today’s forecast. Look for temps in the mid-90s by the afternoon, with a heat index in the triple digits. There’s a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Read Britta's full forecast for more.

Man kills self after killing ex-girlfriend’s mother and brother

Three people are dead and two others injured after a man shot at his ex-girlfriend and her relatives and then turned the gun on himself Tuesday afternoon, Fort Bend County deputies said.

What was in email to UH president about soccer workouts?

It was on April 18 when Channel 2 Investigates first exposed emails from within the University of Houston’s women’s soccer program, which references were made to the past use of physical punishment within the program.

7 takeaways from the first night of Democratic debate

Copyright 2019 CNN Democratic hopefuls take the stage at CNN's presidental primary debate in Detroit, Michigan.

A handful of low-polling moderates hoped to break through in a crowded Democratic field during Tuesday's debate by confronting the top-tier candidates on stage, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Helping you turn robocalls into cash

We’ve received more than 600 comments on our Facebook Live explaining how to turn robocalls into cash.

On this day

In 2007, Britain concluded its Army’s presence in Northern Ireland. Operation Banner was the longest-running British Army operation ever.

