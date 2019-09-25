News 2 Know: 2 WB lanes open on I-10, school threats sent to student via Air Drop & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Today is National Lobster Day, so feel free to splurge on dinner and enjoy your favorite lobster dish.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

The morning was a little cooler with temperatures in the mid- to low 70s. We are expecting another warm, quiet day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A strong area of high pressure is bringing some drier air in from the east, so while it will be hot this afternoon, the humidity won't be a huge factor. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Authorities open two westbound lanes on I-10 at the San Jacinto Bridge

KPRC Barges that broke loose from their moorings Thursday night were successfully removed from underneath the I-10 San Jacinto bridge in Channelview on Sunday, according to the San Jacinto River unified command.

Alternate route for San Jacinto Bridge closure impacted after 18-wheeler hits cow, loses load

KPRC One of the alternate routes for people coming in or out of the east side is closed after authorities said an 18-wheeler hit a cow.

Couple returning from hospital killed, son-in-law injured in shooting

KPRC A couple was killed and their son-in-law was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in north Harris County.

Pair of threats sent to Bellaire High student via Air Drop

A Bellaire High School student said she received two school threat pictures through Air Drop on Sept. 17.

Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary speaks out after his wife is charged in fatal boat crash

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has spoken out after his wife, Linda O'Leary, was charged in connection to a fatal boat accident in August.

Gerrit Cole becomes new Astros' strikeout king after 3-0 win over Mariners

KPRC SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 24: Starter Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Seattle Marinersat T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen…

No one enjoys watching Gerrit Cole pitch more than his Houston Astros teammates.

On this day: In 1789, Congress proposed the Bill of Rights.

