News 2 Know: 2 WB lanes open on I-10, school threats sent to student via Air Drop & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Today is National Lobster Day, so feel free to splurge on dinner and enjoy your favorite lobster dish.
Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.
Weather
The morning was a little cooler with temperatures in the mid- to low 70s. We are expecting another warm, quiet day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A strong area of high pressure is bringing some drier air in from the east, so while it will be hot this afternoon, the humidity won't be a huge factor. Check Justin's full forecast for more.
Authorities open two westbound lanes on I-10 at the San Jacinto Bridge
Traffic on the Interstate 10 East Freeway at the San Jacinto Bridge has been a major headache for drivers coming in and out of that area since it was closed last week.
Alternate route for San Jacinto Bridge closure impacted after 18-wheeler hits cow, loses load
One of the alternate routes for people coming in or out of the east side was closed after authorities said an 18-wheeler hit a cow.
Couple returning from hospital killed, son-in-law injured in shooting
A couple was killed and their son-in-law was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in north Harris County.
Pair of threats sent to Bellaire High student via Air Drop
A Bellaire High School student said she received two school threat pictures through Air Drop on Sept. 17.
Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary speaks out after his wife is charged in fatal boat crash
"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has spoken out after his wife, Linda O'Leary, was charged in connection to a fatal boat accident in August.
Gerrit Cole becomes new Astros' strikeout king after 3-0 win over Mariners
No one enjoys watching Gerrit Cole pitch more than his Houston Astros teammates.
Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?
This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.
Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!
On this day: In 1789, Congress proposed the Bill of Rights.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.