News 2 Know: 2 toddlers drown in Conroe, El Paso police looking for 'hero' and more

Weather
More typical August weather is in store for Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 90s with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Check Britta's full forecast here.
2 children drown in Montgomery County pond, authorities say
Two boys drowned Thursday evening in Montgomery County, according to investigators.
Man, dog killed after being hit by SUV being driven by teen who hit wrong pedal, police say
A man and his dog died after being struck by a vehicle at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to police.
Griddy customers upset over electricity prices during recent heat wave
Griddy customers are upset over high energy bills, and they're letting the electric company know about it.
El Paso police seek Walmart hero who helped save lives
Police in El Paso, Texas, are looking for a man who they believe was a hero during the mass shooting at a local Walmart on Aug. 3.
NASA celebrates final construction of world's most powerful rocket
The most powerful rocket in the world is being built in New Orleans, according to NASA.
5 fun, free things to do thing weekend around Houston
Here are some fun, free things going on this weekend.
On this day
In 1954, the first issue of Sports Illustrated hit the newsstands across the nation.
