News 2 Know: 2 killed by fumes at high school, woman sues after walking into window and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Monday was National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day, so hopefully, you celebrated properly.

Let’s wrap up Monday with a look at the forecast.

----------

Weather

Storms that made a mess of the commute continue to fall apart. Overnight will be stuffy and warm with lows only down to the mid-70s with the humidity in full force. On Tuesday, look for a rinse and repeat with afternoon showers and storms. Invest 95-L is being monitored but has only a 10% chance to develop the next five days. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

2 found dead inside tank truck at high school track field, HFD says

KPRC The hydroseeding truck parked on the track at Wisdom High School on July 29, 2019. Two people were found dead inside, according to HFD.

Two men were found dead inside a tank truck at a Houston high school, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Read more

Woman sues contractor after walking into glass window at Kroger, lawsuit says

Google Maps

A woman is suing a general contractor for Kroger after she walked into a "clear, floor-to-ceiling window," according to a lawsuit.

Read more

Man accused in slaying of woman during road rage incident arrested in Mississippi

Tekoney Blackledge was arrested in Mississippi.

The 19-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman who was killed while riding in an SUV with her husband has been arrested in Mississippi, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Read more

Man publicly vilified on social media in Jazmine Barnes case found dead in jail cell

A man, who was public vilified on social media after a sketch was released of him as the suspect involved in the Jazmine Barnes case, was found hanged in his jail cell July 24, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Read more

On this day

In 1958, the United States Congress passed legislation that established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

-----------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.