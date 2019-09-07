News 2 Know: 1960 construction begins, boyfriend arrested in connection with girl's death and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. Today is Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Today was National Coffee Ice Cream Day, so trade in your morning cup of Joe for a scoop of Ice cream tonight.

Let's wrap up the day with a look at the weather and the top headlines.

Weather

Record heat today hit 99 degrees at IAH, 97 at Hobby and 95 in Galveston. Evening temps fall slowly through the 90s to 87 by 9 p.m., 82 at midnight, overnight to 78. But the humidity is low and with the dry air in place it doesn't feel half bad (and it IS the weekend!). Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

Year-long road closures set for Friday due to FM 1960 bridge construction

TxDOT

Area commuters should be aware of road closures on Friday that will due to construction of the new SH/FM 1960 bridge.

Read more

Mother's boyfriend arrested in case of 5-year-old girl's body found in closet

HPD Santiago Esparza Jr. is seen in this 2016 mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on Sept. 6, 2019.

A man wanted after a 5-year-old girl's body was found in a closet on Labor Day was arrested Friday afternoon, according to charging documents.

Read more

HCSO: Homeowner charged with aggravated assault after shooting man who he thought broke in his house

A Crosby homeowner who is accused of shooting a man who he believed broke into his home Friday afternoon has been charged with aggravated assault.

Read more

DA: 300 underage people arrested for DUI this year alone in Harris County

There have been approximately 300 underage drinkers charged with driving while intoxicated this year, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. This is the first time that the district attorney's office has tracked the number of arrests of those between the ages of 17 and 20.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

On this day: In 1901, former President William McKinley was assassinated in New York.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.