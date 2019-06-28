News 2 Know: 18-wheeler still in river, HISD settles on raises and more

Good morning from Click2Hosuton.com.

It’s Friday, and it’s also National Insurance Awareness Day. Seems a bit fitting since we’re heading into the heart of hurricane season. It’s a good reminder to check your policies and make sure you’re protected.

Let’s get your day started with a look at the forecast.

Today’s weather

Another muggy morning will be followed by a hot and humid day, with temperatures topping out in the mid-90s. There’s a 30% chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. The weekend looks to be a bit stormier. Check Britta’s full forecast for the details.

Crews expected to pull 18-wheeler from San Jacinto River

KPRC Authorities assemble at the scene of a tractor-trailer that went off an East Freeway bridge and into the San Jacinto River near Houston on June 27, 2019.

After an 18-wheeler flew off an East Freeway bridge and landed in the San Jacinto River on Thursday, officials have been working to find the driver and determine the best way to remove the vehicle from the water.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a specialized team is being brought to the scene Friday to help pull the truck from the river, which landed near a hazardous material storage site.

HISD settles on budget and raises

KPRC A major development in the push for a new Houston Independent School District budget happened during a meeting Thursday.

HISD trustees approved a budget in a late night decision days after the initial rejection of a proposed budget.

Man’s new car destroyed after teens crash into it during chase

KPRC Five teens are facing consequences after they led police on a chase that ended in a crash with an innocent driver, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Green Fork Drive near the Beltway in southwest Houston.

6 takeaways from the Democratic debate’s second night

2019 Getty Images Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders…

California Sen. Kamala Harris dominated the stage on the second night of Democrats' first 2020 presidential debates.

Harris opened the debate's second hour with the most stunning moment of the night, launching a scathing attack on former Vice President Joe Biden over race and school busing.

US women taking on France at World Cup today

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the United States' ninth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France.

When heavyweights collide, the impact is always colossal.

First, there's the anticipation, and for feverish excitement, no match at this Women's World Cup has yet to compare to Friday's quarterfinal clash between the US and France.

On this day

Getty Images

In 1969, the Stonewall Inn in New York was raided by police. The raid touched of riots, which are considered to be the beginning of the modern gay rights movement.

