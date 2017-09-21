Newlyweds say DJ robbed wedding cash

YUKON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple said they were robbed at their wedding by the DJ.

The newlyweds told station WTAE they noticed they came home with only 15 cards from a wedding in which more than 100 people attended.

Edward McCarty is charged with receiving stolen property and theft.

Police said McCarty admitted to stealing their cards from the Slovenian Hall in Yukon because he was experiencing financial problems. Police said he claims the cards had a total of $600 inside.

Bride Ashley Karasek believes the total was greater and said she is calling all of her guests to get an accurate amount. She estimates that amount to be $4,800.

McCarty is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 8.

