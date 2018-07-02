Newborn surrendered as Indiana nonprofit rolls out Safe Haven Baby Boxes

INDIANAPOLIS - A young parent safely surrendered their healthy newborn to the Decatur Township Fire Department under Indiana's Safe Haven Law Sunday.

Indiana's 2000 Safe Haven Law allows people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn without fear of criminal prosecution at any fire station.

The fire station is currently in the process of installing a Safe Haven Baby Box.

A new law that went into effect July 1st will install the boxes at fire stations across the state that are staffed 24 hours per day.

"Even though the Safe Haven Baby Box is not yet installed at Decatur Township Fire Station #74, this brave parent chose to hand their newborn over to firefighters at this location knowing they could choose that option under Indiana's long-standing Safe Haven Law," said Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey.

