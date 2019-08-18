Newborn baby found in wooded area, just hours after her birth, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A baby is recovering after being found alone, naked and abandoned in the woods in Silver Spring, Maryland, just hours after she was born.

Were it not for her cries, this baby girl could have been left abandoned in the heat for much longer than she endured, WJLA reported. Even now, police don't know how long she lay here.

Thankfully, at about 5 p.m. on Friday, a man walking by heard her and called for help.

Police say she was left just a few hours after she was born.

"She didn't have any clothes on, no diaper," Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, public information officer of Montgomery County Police, said.

Maryland's Safe Haven Law guarantees that anyone who needs to give up a baby can do so at a hospital or police station -- within 10 days from the child's birth -- anonymously and safely.

Police say anyone who abandons a baby elsewhere may face charges. In this case, they want to offer help.

"We're concerned about the mother, both her physical and emotional well-being, so want to make sure the mother is getting the help she needs, if she doesn't have the help, that she comes forward and we can get her that help that she needs."

Anyone with information on the baby is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department.

