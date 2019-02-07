New TSU transfer QB took plea deal after punching woman at bar in 2015

HOUSTON - A former Florida State University quarterback who was seen on surveillance video punching a woman at a bar in 2015 has transferred to Texas Southern University.

The video shows De'Andre Johnson punching a woman at a Tallahassee bar when he was a freshman at Florida State University.

FSU kicked Johnson off the team and he was charged with battery. He pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to six months of probation and 10 days at a sheriff's work camp, according to an NBC affiliate in Florida.

The video shows Johnson punching then-21-year-old Abigail Husty. According to reports, Husty suffered bruises and cuts to her face as a result of the incident.

At the time, reports said Husty uttered a racial epithet, but there was no proof that was the case.

Johnson signed with Florida Atlantic University in 2016 after transferring from East Mississippi Community College. While he was at the community college, the school was featured on the Netflix series "Last Chance U."

During a news conference Wednesday, new TSU head football coach Clarence McKinney didn't address the incident.

KPRC2 reached out to TSU for a comment on the incident, but we have not heard back.

TSU addressed Johnson's signing in a news release on Wednesday, but didn't mention the bar incident. "Quarterback DeAndre Johnson suited up for Florida State before transferring to East Mississippi Community College, where he was featured on the Netflix original series 'Last Chance U.' Johnson comes to Texas Southern after a season at Florida Atlantic," the release said.

Watch the surveillance video below:

