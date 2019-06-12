New surveillance footage released in shooting that left child injured

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers released new surveillance pictures Wednesday in hopes of catching the man who shot a 1-year-old boy in Southwest Houston.

Police said the boy, Brandon Jayden Ross, was riding in a car with his father and his brother on South Braeswood and Bissonnet the afternoon of May 1 when he accidentally rear-ended a blue truck.

The driver of the blue vehicle - who was wearing a security guard uniform - got out of the vehicle, grabbing his holstered gun and started walking toward the family.

Courtesy of Brandon Jayden Ross' mother

Police said the driver became aggressive and started yelling at the boy's father, who is hearing impaired, so the father drove away for the safety of his children.

That’s when, police said, the driver shot at the family’s car multiple times, hitting Brandon in the chest.

Brandon’s father pulled into a gas station on the Southwest Freeway and Gessner to get help.

The child was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound, police said.

The boy’s mother said Brandon has been in and out of the hospital since the shooting but is doing well. His wounds were healing, and he was getting back to normal and loves playing with his two older brothers, his mother said.

Police said the shooter is a black man, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch, 170 to 200 pounds, short black hair, wearing a black security guard uniform and a holstered firearm. He was driving a blue Buick sedan.

If you recognize those pictures or know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

