New stormwater detention basin will remove 4,400+ structures from floodplain

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, ahead of the 2019 hurricane season, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County Flood Control’s deputy executive director Matt Zeve provided an update to the work being done at the Hunting Bayou Detention Basin in northeast Houston.

The detention basin is located at the intersection of Miley and Darien streets.

The project is one of multiple basin and channel improvements planned for the Hunting Bayou Watershed.

Officials said that once it's finished, all of the projects in the watershed will reduce water surface elevation by 3 to 4 feet.

The basin will have the capacity to hold about 326 million gallons of stormwater. The project will remove 4,450 structures from the 100-year floodplain, officials said.

Hidalgo said to track of flood control projects, funding and other emergency resources at the Harris Thrives website.

